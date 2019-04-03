Dublin's Liffey Cycle Route will cost €20m - with recommended route unveiled

THE new Liffey Cycle Route is set to cost more than €20m – with Dublin City Council (DCC) putting forward a recommended option for the long-awaited project.

THE new Liffey Cycle Route is set to cost more than €20m – with Dublin City Council (DCC) putting forward a recommended option for the long-awaited project.

A report from the council recommends segregated cycle lanes along the city centre quays.

The first artist impressions of the route were published yesterday by DCC and show a raised kerb separating the cycle lane from the car and bus lanes.

In the report DCC say that the number of cyclists now exceeds 1,000 in the morning peak and now represent a larger percentage of road users than car drivers.

It comes seven years after the initial idea was proposed, with DCC up until now failing to choose a preferred route.

In September 2017 the National Transport Authority (NTA) pulled the funding for the cycle way over the council’s failure to select a route.

Despite having eight different options over the seven year period since 2012, the council were unable to get approval from city councillors on any of the projects.

The route will run from the Phoenix Park in the west, as far as the Tom Clarke Bridge in the east of the city.

And the council plans to have the route run along the buildings side of the road as far as the Four Courts, before it switches to the river side in order to avoid the congestion of the sheer number of buses that travel and stop along the building side.

“The Recommended Option for the Liffey Cycle Route recognises the need to maintain private car access to the core city centre, but existing provision for car parking will be reassigned in favour of pedestrian, cycle, bus, and public realm improvements in compliance with current transport planning policy,” the report stated.

The report also said that public consultation will take place.

Online Editors