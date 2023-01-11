Dublin Zoo largely cleared of animal welfare concerns after investigation

Dublin Zoo, which features Asian elephants among its animal population, was the country’s most popular fee-paying attraction in 2021 with 978,000 visitors. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dublin Zoo has been largely cleared of animal welfare concerns after an investigation dismissed the majority of allegations made about it in a protected disclosure last year

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) today published an investigation into allegations which were made by a whistleblower last summer. The claims were repeated in the Seanad by Labour senator Annie Hoey in July.

They included graphic descriptions of animals in apparent distress and concerning claims.

After the allegations were made public, the NPWS launched a detailed investigation.

It found that the majority of the 23 allegations made about zoo were “unfounded”.

In two cases, the inspection said the allegations had no evidence to support the claims. In 21 cases, the allegations made were found to have referred to an actual animal or case, but of these 17 were deemed unfounded as there was “no evidence to support the narrative of the allegations”.

“Specifically regarding these cases, where they concerned the welfare of a single individual animal, the care provided was considered to have been a high standard, ensuring the animal was treated with respect and dignity, even when the case or outcome may not have been as Dublin Zoo would have wanted,” the report said.

Of the four remaining allegations out of 23 that related to actual animals, the inspection found that three related to historical allegations which Dublin Zoo had resolved. The NPWS said that the final allegation referred to the complex case of Bossou, a chimpanzee, which the inspection said had “challenging elements” but was an ongoing issue that was “well managed”.

There was one instance out of 23 where the inspectorate found evidence to support the allegation, and said that Dublin Zoo had not resolved the issue. This related to a habitat for a red panda at the Zoo, and concerns that it was not meeting recommendations of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria best practice guidelines.

Dublin Zoo pointed out that the report said that “this recommendation had been assessed by the management and in the professional opinion and experience of Dublin Zoo it was not considered a concern – which the investigation team recognised as being justifiable and consistent with the other percentage of zoos which house red pandas in a similar manner within the European and North America zoo population”.

The report said the “investigation team overall found that Dublin Zoo had high standards that promoted animal welfare in their vision and mission, and this was represented by the core values of the majority of the staff interviewed, and was reflected in their approach to animal husbandry and the substantial health care programmes in place.”

In a lengthy statement, Dublin Zoo said that issues raised by members of staff regarding animal welfare “are treated with the utmost sensitivity and seriousness and are thoroughly investigated. Any disclosures are investigated immediately and rectified where appropriate. Staff can make animal welfare related disclosures through their team, Dublin Zoo management or anonymously”.

“The allegations examined in this report were made without any consultation with Dublin Zoo to check their legitimacy and were deeply upsetting. Those making allegations claimed to have ‘exhausted all options with the Dublin Zoo grievance procedures’ and that Dublin Zoo facilitated a culture of ‘hiding wrongdoing and lacked transparency’. This has been proven to be untrue,” it said.

“There is no record of any grievances lodged which corresponds to any of the matters raised in the disclosure. The report also notes that ‘at no time did the investigation team perceive that Dublin Zoo were attempting to hide wrongdoing’ and that ‘Dublin Zoo was transparent about the cases involved in the allegations and provided the investigation team with complete access to their records, staff, documentation, images from post-mortems, film, video and other formats as requested’.”