Dublin Zoo announces big plans for the next decade ahead of 200th anniversary

DUBLIN Zoo will next year open new habitats for both the red pandas and the snow leopards which will mimic their natural environment of the Himalayas.

Over the past 12 months, Dublin Zoo celebrated its 190th anniversary while also welcoming numerous new arrivals, including a Californian sea lion pup and a Sulawesi-crested macaque. There were also arrivals of Humboldt penguin chicks and Waldrapp Ibis chicks.

This past year has been described as ”a challenging yet rewarding year” for the popular Dublin attraction.

Its Director, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, told Independent.ie: "The 242-day closure of Dublin Zoo over three national lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, resulting from Covid-19, has been one of the greatest challenges the zoo has faced.

Read More

"However, despite reduced capacity, visitor numbers have been strong since the zoo reopened in April, putting Dublin Zoo in a stable financial position.”

Wild Lights, the night-time experience, made a return to Dublin Zoo after an absence in 2020. It takes visitors on an adventure ‘around the world’ where they can see some of the most famous global landmarks and iconic symbols lit up.

This year, Wild Lights extended into the African Plains for the first time.

"The reintroduction of Wild Lights has also been a very strong, positive step for Dublin Zoo and the wider Dublin economy, with tickets selling faster this year than previous years," Mr Schwitzer said.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the zoo has plans to grow visitor numbers during off-peak months, by creating more attractive indoor spaces for animals and visitors, turning it into an 'all-weather' attraction.

In October, Dublin Zoo launched an ambitious 10-year strategic plan called “Dublin Zoo 200”. It aims to propel the zoo to the status of a conservation organisation with global significance in time for its bicentennial celebrations in 2031.

This plan is built around five key objectives, which include saving wildlife in Ireland and globally, inspiring a passion for nature and cultivating the next generation of conservationists, as well as operating a sustainable visitor attraction.

Mr Schwitzer explained how the 10-year plan aims to continue growing visitor numbers – with a target of 1.5 million per year by 2031.

"This will be done by offering visitors a world-class experience which has conservation and animal welfare at its core,” he said. “We will develop exemplary immersive animal habitats alongside first-class visitor infrastructure to create an exceptional and participatory visitor experience for all.

"In order to grow visitation, we will focus on attracting more visitors during what would traditionally have been our off-peak months. Our 10-year vision looks at the creation of more attractive indoor spaces for animals and visitors, thereby turning the zoo into an all-weather, all-season attraction."

Meanwhile, Mr Schwitzer said that plans for the zoo’s summer camps in 2022 have not yet been finalised.

"The discovery and learning team at Dublin Zoo continued their programmes during 2021, with many being done virtually.

"The team delivered virtual learning programmes to 5,000 learners all around Ireland as part of engineers week, science week and school holiday workshops. When the zoo was opened, the team also delivered face-to-face programmes to over 15,000 primary, secondary and third-level students.”

The new year will also see the zoo adding a purpose-built toilet facility which gives people with a disability, and their assistants, more space and the right equipment to take care of personal hygiene, in safety and comfort.

Dublin Zoo will be open over the Christmas period, with the exception of Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day. The zoo’s opening hours throughout December are 9.30am to 3pm, with last entry at 1pm. Wild Lights is open from 4pm to 9pm, with last entry at 7.20pm. Wild Lights will run until January 16, 2022, and there are still a limited number of tickets available online. All day entry and Wild Lights tickets must be pre-booked online in advance of visiting Dublin Zoo.