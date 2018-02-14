Dublin Zoo announces arrival of healthy baby elephant

Dublin Zoo have announced the arrival of their latest baby, a 90kg male Asian elephant calf.

According to Dublin Zoo, the healthy baby was born to 'proud mum' Anak on Saturday after a 22-month gestation.

The calf is the second for Anak and the seventh elephant calf born in the Dublin facility in less than four year. The baby, who has yet to be named, will now join his father Upali in the Asian elephant herd.

The newest addition to Dublin Zoo ©Patrick Bolger

Gerry Creighton, Operations Manager at Dublin Zoo said: “We are delighted to welcome our new arrival to Dublin Zoo and happy to report the calf is healthy, strong and was standing within minutes of his birth. "It is fascinating to watch the younger females interact with the calf, as they are working together to protect him. Witnessing the sights and sounds of an elephant birth, is important to inexperienced females in the herd as it prepares them for motherhood.”

To see the new arrival, visit the Kaziranga Forest Trail in Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo's latest arrival ©Patrick Bolger

