Dublin pubs could be open 'in a couple of weeks' - Varadkar

Dublin pubs could be open “in a couple of weeks’ time,” the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

The reopening of the rural pubs from Monday next is a welcome development. “That will, hopefully, allow pubs in Dublin to follow suit in a couple of weeks’ time,” Leo Varadkar said.

So-called ‘wet’ pubs in Dublin had also be due to re-open on Monday after six months of closure – until Tuesday’s announcement that this would not be allowed in view of the Covid contamination levels in the Capital.

Mr Varadkar is the first member of Government to offer a possible timeframe for Dublin pubs’ reopening with his mention of “a couple of weeks” of further closure.

Read More

The Tánaiste told the House: “We are putting a lot of trust in our rural publicans to make sure that they conduct the reopening safely, and to ensure that people are socially distanced.

“I have confidence in them to do that and believe that they will be able to lead the way and show what can be done. That will, hopefully, allow pubs in Dublin to follow suit in a couple of weeks' time.”

Mr Varadkar also referred to what he said about pubs at a recent Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, which he has said was misrepresented in some quarters as showing a difference in approach between he and the Taoiseach, Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin.

“I am sorry it was not webcast. What I said was that I believed that rural pubs should be allowed to open, and that the Government was working on a plan to do exactly that. The Taoiseach felt the same,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I have never suggested that there was a difference between us on that matter because there was not.” Others who did had a questionable agenda, he suggested.

The Government was of one message and had agreed collectively, he said, especially in its overall plan for living with Covid over the next six to nine months.

“On Tuesday, we agreed and published a Government plan to deal with Covid for the next six to nine months. Ministers and Deputies from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are out there explaining and defending that plan.

“The Opposition did something different. It decided to try to pick holes in and undermine the plan, thereby undermining the public health message more generally,” he said.

“The parties in Government showed absolute unity, went out there and defended the plan. We said that the plan is ours and we did not disown it in any way.”

Online Editors