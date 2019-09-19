Applegreen has temporarily closed one of its Dublin site’s today after a video which was widely circulated on social media showed a rat in a food preparation area.

Dublin petrol station temporarily closed after rat filmed emerging from bread packet in kitchen

While not commenting directly on the video, a statement from Applegreen said: “Our Cherry Orchard site has been temporarily closed following a pest control issue.

“We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards.

“The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously.”

A video widely circulated on the WhatsApp messaging service apparently showed a rodent in the kitchen area of its Cherry Orchard site.

In it, the vermin is seen emerging from a rustling bread packet before it moves across a shelf and climbs behind a silver oven.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland told Independent.ie that it was aware of a video, and it had referred the matter to the HSE.

A statement from the HSE said: “The HSE Environmental Health Service can confirm that it has received complaints in relation to a video on social media depicting a rat in a food business.

We take all complaints very seriously. An inspection has taken place and the matter is being fully investigated.”

Online Editors