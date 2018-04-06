A Dublin MMA fighter has also been charged in connection with the incident in New York last night involving Conor McGregor .

A Dublin MMA fighter has also been charged in connection with the incident in New York last night involving Conor McGregor.

Dublin MMA fighter also charged in connection with Conor McGregor incident in New York

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Independent.ie that Cian Cowley, 25, from Dublin, has been charged with one charge of assault and one of criminal mischief.

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief. McGregor is due to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court this morning in connection with the incident, which happened at a UFC press event in Brooklyn, New York last night.

People had gathered to promote a UFC event at the Barclays Center headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway in the city. The UFC added: "NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation.

"UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Centre security and law enforcement authorities. "All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes."

McGregor handed himself in to the NYPD overnight.

Online Editors