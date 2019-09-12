THE family of an Irish man who went missing in Spain has confirmed that he has been found "safe and well."

Dublin man reported missing in Spain found 'safe and well' as his relieved family thank 'extraordinary' Irish community

A search for Duncan Crozier-Shaw (67), from Rathgar, was launched after he went missing from the El Cortex Ingles department store in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol at 11.30 on Wednesday.

Mr Crozier-Shaw, who was on a family holiday, has dementia and epilepsy and there were fears he may be disoriented or confused.

His son Geoff tonight confirmed that his father has been located as he thanked the "extraordinary Irish community" for their support.

He said in a post on Facebook this evening: "Duncan found safe and well tonight in Spain.

"Huge thanks to everyone that has helped with finding him, everyone that shared a post and liked a picture, everyone who called offering support.

"The Irish community at home and abroad have been extraordinary, my family and I have been truly touched by all the help, well wishes and support."

Online Editors