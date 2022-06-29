Dublin man charged with arson attack at Loughlinstown pub

A man in his 20s has been charged with arson after a pub in south Dublin was firebombed while a large group of patrons were socialising at the venue.

William Cash (23), with an address at Ashlawn Park, in Ballybrack, in Dublin appeared at Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Detective Garda Darragh Phelan told Judge Anne Watkin that Cash made no reply when charged with threats to commit criminal damage, and criminal damage by arson at the Lough Inn pub in Loughlinstown shortly, after midnight on Saturday June 18.

The two charges are under the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

Cash, who was wearing a dark grey track suit top, light grey track suit bottoms, and black trainers, stood silently during the short hearing.

There was no application for bail and Cash was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison for a week until a hearing on July 7.

An application for legal aid was granted.

Nobody was injured in the incident at the pub but fire damage was caused.

A video of the aftermath of the incident was later circulated on social media which showed staff putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.