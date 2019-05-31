Dublin hit-and-run: Gardai arrest man as victim named locally

A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal suspected hit-and-run incident in north Dublin last night.

The man killed in the suspected hit-and-run has been named locally as Gerard Whyte (21).

A man (50s) was arrested this evening and is currently being detained at Ballymun garda station.

The HGV articulated truck has also been recovered.

Mr Whyte was struck down by an articulated lorry at approximately 12.20am on the Swords Road (N1) in Whitehall at the Collins Avenue Junction in the north of Dublin city last night.

He was then taken to the nearby Beaumont Hospital, where he later died. The road was closed overnight to facilitate a garda forensic investigation, and has since been re-opened.

The HGV vehicle did not stop at the incident and is reported to have been travelling from Whitehall, in the direction of Donnycarney in the northside of the city. The vehicle was white and was not carrying a trailer at the time.

Gardai say the HGV believed to be involved in incident was turning left from the Swords Road onto Collins Avenue and did not remain at the scene.

A photo of the HGV believed to be involved was released earlier by gardai.

It is described as white in colour.

A neighbour of Mr Whyte said he was "extremely shocked" to hear about the young man's death.

"I only found out what happened after I came home from town today,' he said.

"Although I didn't hang around with him I would have known Gerard from the area.

"I was just so surprised and extremely shocked when I found out he died last night."

Dublin City Councillor Artane-Whitehall Patricia Roe described the loss of the young man as 'absolutely horrific'.

"It's shocking and we're very upset for him and his family," she said.

"Because it's a hit and run, it makes it so much worse and I think the driver should go to the guards."

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family," she said.

The councillor explained that Swords Road is prone to heavy congestion.

"It's such a busy road here, there's traffic all day and night because of the airport and HGVs come in from the port," she added.

"This is the second busiest road in Ireland and myself and others campaigned to take HGVs off our roads after a young boy was killed at a crossing 20 years ago," she explained.

"We're so used to hearing ambulances, we hear them all the tie and we don't even notice them anymore," she concluded.

Gardaí have requested for anybody with information who was in the Collins Avenue Junction area at the time to contact them and are appealing to drivers who may have dash cam footage or information of the movements of the HGV believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

