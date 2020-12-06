Dublin GAA star Michael Darragh Macauley wins Concern volunteering medal for ‘outstanding commitment’

Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley has been awarded his first non-sports medal for his work with Concern Worldwide.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner is an ambassador for the Irish humanitarian organisation and was awarded the medal for his “outstanding commitment”.

Mr Macauley was presented with the award at Concern’s Dublin office ahead of its annual volunteer awards, which was hosted virtually yesterday.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s player was one of 32 people from all over the country who were awarded for their outstanding volunteering efforts.

As a Concern ambassador, he visited Syrian refugees in Iraq and children living in slums in Kenya.

Speaking about the award, he said: “This was very unexpected, but I am delighted with it.

“I am not sure how much I deserve it, but I’ll take whatever medals I can get these days! Seriously though, I’ve had huge grá for what Concern Worldwide do around the world.

“I was an admirer before they asked me to get involved, and since being on board I have even more respect for the work they do with those less fortunate.

“The experiences I have had with the people of Kenya and Iraq will be with me for a long time and I look forward to staying involved with Concern in any way I can going forward.”

Concern’s Volunteer Awards began in 2013, it celebrates the contributions made by the 1,700 volunteers in Ireland.

Concern’s Chief Executive, Dominic MacSorley, thanked Mr Macauley for his volunteer work and for raising awareness for the organisation.

“As we face into a winter like no other, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Darragh Macauley for his outstanding commitment to Concern,” he said.

“People know Michael as a remarkable footballer, but he is also a committed humanitarian.

“He has creatively and compassionately used his profile to help Concern raise awareness of our work- whether it’s through conversations with children in Iraq forced to flee their home in Syria because of relentless warfare, or in the schools of Nairobi, Kenya where he channelled messages from his own pupils at Scoil Maelruain Junior in Tallaght.

“Michael Darragh is a remarkable activist and we applaud him for all his charitable work both here in Ireland and overseas with Concern.”

