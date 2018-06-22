Dublin GAA club 'overwhelmed' with support' in wake of fire that destroyed equipment

A north Dublin GAA club say they are overwhelmed by how members of their local community have rallied to help them in the wake of a devastating fire that destroyed some of their equipment.

Naomh Barrog GAA club in Kilbarrack on Dublin's northside suffered the loss of equipment and a defibrillator when a container they used in St Anne's Park was set on fire on the night of June 15.

The container, and all its contents were totally destroyed in the blaze. Speaking to Independent.ie club PRO Paul Carroll said four sets of aluminium goalposts, nets, flags and other equipment were destroyed in the container which is beside where the club play and train in the Dublin park.

The burned-out container

A defibrillator, for use in emergency cardiac situations, was also destroyed. In a statement today, the club wanted to express their gratitude to all those who have offered support to the them since the fire.

"We knew only too well the effort that went into securing container and all the equipment and what it would take to replace it and at a time when clubs are usually winding down for the summer break we now have to work harder than usual because of the actions of people who need to devote their energies to more positive activities. "Since the incident, the club has been overwhelmed with the response from parents and members, neighbouring sporting organisations and businesses and from the general public. The wave of positivity has inspired us to set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page which has received a fantastic and very encouraging level of support from a variety of sources, including far-flung places like Co. Clare."

"This response has been very uplifting and helped to keep us focused on the work that now needs to done. "We have had very positive responses from Dublin City Council and Dublin County Board and we are determined to repay this goodwill by replacing the lost container and equipment as soon as possible.

"The club, through our Chairman Liam Byrne, would like to thank, very sincerely, everyone who has donated money, time or facilities. It has turned what was a horrible experience into an uplifting and positive affirmation of the value of the GAA in our community.

"We would also like to offer sincere thanks also to DCC and DCB for their guidance and support."

The Gofundme page has already raised €2,800 and you can visit the page here.

Online Editors