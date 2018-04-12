Dublin Fire Brigade battle blaze at derelict Dublin pub
Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended a blaze at a derelict pub in North Dublin tonight.
The fire at Fassaugh House, a derelict pub located directly across the road from St Finbar's primary school and GAA club, was brought under control.
It's understood the alarm was raised shortly after 10pm.
A total of three units from Finglas and Phibsborough attended the scene.
It's understood that nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.
Online Editors