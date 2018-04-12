News Irish News

Thursday 12 April 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade battle blaze at derelict Dublin pub

Dublin Fire Brigade attend a scene of a fire at a derelict pub in Cabra. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade / Twitter
Dublin Fire Brigade attend a scene of a fire at a derelict pub in Cabra. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade / Twitter
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended a blaze at a derelict pub in North Dublin tonight.

The fire at Fassaugh House, a derelict pub located directly across the road from St Finbar's primary school and GAA club, was brought under control.

It's understood the alarm was raised shortly after 10pm.

A total of three units from Finglas and Phibsborough attended the scene.

It's understood that nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News