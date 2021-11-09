Dublin East Bypass dropped by transport chiefs in favour of more sustainable travel

The long-planned Dublin Eastern Bypass which was envisaged to take traffic around the city on the coastal side has been dropped under a new draft transport strategy by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The motorway was first given the go-ahead twenty years ago to connect the M50 from Whitehall through Marino, Poolbeg, Sandymount, Booterstown and west of Dundrum to help alleviate traffic in the city centre.

It had undergone various considerations in the years since, but has now been dropped as a future plan because it was deemed too car-centric.

Speaking today at the launch of the latest transport strategy for Dublin, a National Transport Authority spokesman said the car-based bypass was a road scheme that has been around for a long time “but with renewed focus on sustainable travel we think it is not appropriate to proceed with that now”.

But there was a recognition that the South Port and North Port areas need to be connected, and the intention in the future is to build a bridge over the River Liffey connecting the South and North Port area adjacent to East Wall Road and that it will connect to the Dublin Port Tunnel.

The Eastern Bypass had been controversial since it was first discussed and was opposed to by environmentalists and residents living close to it.

Under the new transport strategy launched today, which will now go to public consultation until December 17, plans to go to the planning stage next year for the Metrolink service that would link the airport to the city were announced.

“Metrolink will commence operation in Phase 2 of the Strategy, post 2031, but it will commence construction during Phase One of the Strategy within the next ten years. A planning application for a railway order is being prepared and will be submitted next year,” said a spokesman.

“We’re focussed on putting it into the planning stage. We don’t know how long that will take and what legal issues we’ll deal with afterwards, but there is a strong desire to commence that scheme as early as possible after that date. We think it is an important scheme that is planned for delivery,” he added.

Under other plans in the 2022-2042 strategy, the bus and commuter rail fleet in the Greater Dublin Area will be 100pc electric and zero emission by 2035, according to proposals.

The NTA is required under statute to review the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy every six years and today’s document is a revision of the current plan that was adopted by Government in 2016.

Under the Strategy, greenhouse gases linked to public transport will fall as a result of further investment in Dart and Luas, which are already fully electric, but also as a result of the complete transition away from fossil fuels for buses within 13 years.

Overall transport emissions are to fall by 51pc by 2030 under the Climate Action Plan published recently and by 69pc over the course of this Strategy, but transitioning fleet to zero-emission fleet means that public transport itself will go beyond those figures, the NTA claims.

Transport proposals we are bringing forward, including an acceleration of investment in walking and cycling infrastructure are hoped to deliver substantial greenhouse gas reductions.

The NTA says additional measures will be required to further incentivise a move away from diesel and petrol fuelled journeys, and it will undertake a detailed assessment of such measures – particularly in the area of demand management - which is likely to include: new parking arrangements; zonal charging; tolling and road pricing; and further vehicle electrification.