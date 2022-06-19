Dublin councillors accuse Planning Regulator of ‘snub’ after it declines to attend planning meeting

Dublin City Councillors have accused the Office of the Planning Regulator of snubbing them by refusing an invitation to a special planning meeting tomorrow evening.

The councillors have now cancelled the meeting and said the refusal by the OPR to attend is “an affront to democracy”.

But the Planning Regulator has said attending the meeting with elected members on the matter of the draft Dublin City Development Plan would not be appropriate because the preparation process for the plan is in train, and the OPR has an independent and statutory assessment role in that process.

The OPR was set up in 2019 on foot of the Mahon Tribunal into planning matters and payments to ensure that local authorities and An Bord Pleanála operates within its regulatory and policy boundaries to support and implement Government planning policy.

The cross-party councillors say the OPR has criticised many parts of their draft development plan for Dublin, and they see the refusal to attend the meeting as a snub.

In a statement issued by the group leaders of all political parties and independents on Dublin City Council, the councillors say the refusal of the regulator to attend is undemocratic and that their voices must be heard in this process.

“Development plans come around once every five years and the OPR was only established in April 2019.This is the first time the development plan process, and specifically the Dublin City Development plan, is subject to its very significant statutory powers,” the statement said.

“The OPR makes seven recommendations in their submission which Dublin City Council, the largest local authority in the country, ‘is required to implement’, and three observations which it says it must take into account.

“These include, amongst other things, removing the requirement that 40pc of apartments in Build-To-Rent (BTR) developments would be required to be ‘standard build to sell apartments’ and removal of restrictions on BTR schemes of less than 100 units,” it continued.

“If councillors fail to make the required changes, the OPR, under the legislation, will force Dublin City Council to comply with those recommendations. Our own city planner disagrees with some of the recommendations made by the OPR but councillors have had no chance to debate these in a public forum.

“We simply requested a dialogue with the OPR in City Hall to bring greater transparency and accountability to this process. This request has been inexplicably denied and the chance for democratic accountability has been lost as a result. We have cancelled Monday’s meeting as a result and are rescheduling to meet at a time of OPR’s choosing,” the statement concluded.

The statement is signed by Cllr James Geoghegan of Fine Gael, Cllr Hazel De Nortúin of People before Profit, Cllr Daithí Doolan of Sinn Féin, Cllr Deirdre Heney of Fianna Fáil, Cllr Dermot Lacey of the Labour Party, Cllr Michael Pidgeon of the Green Party, Cllr Cieran Perry representing the Independents, and Cllr Catherine Stocker of the Social Democrats.

In response to the statement made by the councillors, a spokesman for the OPR said that contrary to what the DCC councillors had said, it is not the function of the OPR to force Dublin City Council, or any local authority, to comply with its recommendations.

“Rather, after our independent written assessment of a (development) plan is made, which may include a recommendation to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to issue a direction to the local authority to change some aspect of the plan, it is ultimately the decision and legal function of the minister whether or not a direction issues,” the spokesman said.