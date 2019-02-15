Dublin City Sheriff takes over solicitor Gerald Kean's office, removes antique furniture

The office of Dublin solicitor Gerald Kean has been taken over, and a large quantity of property removed from it, by the Dublin City Sheriff in what appears to be related to debts of more than €280,000.

Shortly after 8am staff from the Sheriff’s office and a locksmith arrived at the premises of the well-known solicitor on Upper Pembroke Street in the south of the city.

They gained entry after a worker entered and it is understood they requested her to leave so they could carry out their work under the terms of an execution order.

Documents obtained by Independent.ie show that Mr Kean has three orders listed against him.

The first is for €60,307.33; the second is for €179,317.37; and the third is for €41,119.03.

The issue dates of the orders begin in September last year, with the last one issued on February 1 this year.

After gaining access to the offices, the Sheriff staff changed the lock on the front door, and then began to fill a van with items of antique furniture they removed from the offices.

These included a number of chairs and tables, as well as large ornate cabinets with inlaid wood designs.

A large painting, carried by two men, was also taken from the offices.

When one van became full a second vehicle was used to remove a very large ornate antique sideboard.

Furniture is removed from Gerald Kean’s offices on Upper Pembroke Street, Dublin 2. PIC COLIN O’RIORDAN

The operation took more than an hour and when it was over the vans were driven away by Sheriff staff and the locksmith also left.

A number of security guards remained in the building after the locks were changed.

Mr Kean told Independent.ie that the matter relates to a move to a new office which became delayed.

He said he had agreed to leave the Pembroke Street offices by January 31 but had not because he had difficulty securing a new premises.

“Unfortunately I ran into terrible difficulty because I had been offered premises all over the city but they weren’t suitable to my business and unfortunately I couldn’t get out at the end of January,” he said.

“Only this week did I secure a premises which I was hoping to move into next week but I’m actually moving into sooner with the consent of the landlord,” he added.

Gerald Kean. Photo: Justin Farrelly

“I left it too late. To be fair to the landlord I should have secured them earlier but I couldn’t do it. I should have put more time and effort into it, and to be fair I can’t criticise the landlord, they didn’t see one thing being moved this week, not even the signs off the doors,” Mr Kean explained.

“But I have access to get my stuff, all my files and everything will be moved this afternoon and tomorrow or Sunday into my new premises.

"I just need to sign the lease for the new premises, which is a bigger premises and it’s more expensive and it’s bigger in size, and I needed that. My difficulty is as I said to you I should have been out by the end of January,” Mr Keane said.

“I’d love to be able to sit and criticise the landlord but I can’t really. I did try to communicate with him to buy some time but that wasn't successful. I needed another two or three weeks,” he said.

Furniture is removed from solicitor Gerald Kean's office on Upper Pembroke Street, Dublin 2. PIC COLIN O’RIORDAN

