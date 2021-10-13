DUBLIN City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has apologised to the Lord Mayor and councillors for his comment about student accommodation, admitting there was an “element of sarcasm” in a controversial letter to the president of UCD Students Union.

Mr Keegan said he would not resign but said that if members of the council considered his resignation was warranted it was open to them to initiate the process for removing him as CEO of the local authority.

In a letter to UCD Students’ Union about purpose-built student accommodation Mr Keegan suggested to union president Ruairí Power that the union should become developers to provide “lower cost student accommodation for its members”.

In his letter to councillors on Wednesday, Mr Keegan wrote: “I accept there was also an element of sarcasm. I did not consider that the reliance on sarcasm was necessarily appropriate in the context of an exchange of robust correspondence.

“However on reflection, I now accept that that (sic) the use of sarcasm was inappropriate on this occasion and I am happy to apologise for the offence I caused.”

Mr Keegan’s letter follows calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin for him to withdraw his remarks, a view that was backed by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Sinn Féin councillors have said Mr Keegan should resign over the remarks, while the Social Democrats are seeking a special council meeting in the coming days to discuss the chief executive’s comments.

Mr Keegan’s apology comes as students, protesting at the lack of affordable accommodation, called for his resignation.

The protest at the council’s offices on Wood Quay came just days after Mr Keegan was criticised over comments he made in a reply letter to UCD Students’ Union saying he was “surprised” that the union hasn’t entered the property market in order to provide lower-cost accommodation for its members if it believes excess profits are being made from student lets.

The letter was branded "sarcastic” by students and politicians.

Speaking this afternoon, Mr Power told Independent.ie that even after Mr Keegan’s apology, he still has no confidence in him.

“We do appreciate the apology for the sarcastic nature of the comments,

“We still have no confidence in his ability to deliver on the crisis, this isn’t about a personal gripe or us being offended over it, we’ll get over it, it’s no skin off our back but we do need a change in policy from the city council.”

Mr Power said Mr Keegan’s apology letter was not sent to the UCD Students’ Union.

He said there had been a series of correspondence between the union and Mr Keegan relating to the conversion of purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) into tourist-stays for the 2021/22 academic year.

“We take serious exceptions to these conversions being granted by the city council. We wrote to the city council CEO expressing our concern at the level of conversions, and his response was quite unsatisfactory and dismissive of the plight of students in the context of the massive supply and affordability crises we're seeing,” he said.

Addressing the comments by Mr Keegan, Mr Power said the union can get over it, but it displayed an “underlying attitude that he's not concerned with the level of interference from the private market and artificially inflating rents in the city”.

“We don't have any confidence in his tenure. The housing and homelessness crises have exacerbated under his leadership, so that's why we're out here, calling firstly for a change in leadership and secondly for change in policy from central government,” he added.

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit said he was “incensed” by what Mr Keegan had said to the students.

“It's a message from the county council's senior executive that he doesn't care about their plight, their suffering, or their hardship and for that matter he doesn’t seem to really seem to care about the fabric of the city which has been destroyed by property investors and people just maximizing the value of property rather than actually serving the housing needs of the population,” he added, saying Mr Keegan should step aside if he would not apologise to the students.

There were similar calls for Mr Keegan to resign by Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway-Walsh, who said students are paying over €1,000 a month for accommodation, and others are deferring their courses or commuting for three and four hours a day to college and university.

Sadhbh Gowran, a student from Sligo, told the Independent.ie she and her sister are paying nearly €1,000 a month to share a room near Connolly Station in Dublin.

They moved to the capital at the beginning of the summer because they felt if they left it any later they would not get accommodation in August.

“It's a single room, but not just for one person in our case, the two of us have to share this space together. I just think it's ridiculous,” she said.

“None of my friends could come to Dublin because they just can't afford it. They have to find other universities that are more affordable for them. I don't know anyone else in my course that rents, they have to have long commutes instead,” she added.

UCD student Orla Browne, from Kilkenny, said she is paying “well over €1,000 a month” for one room in Portobello with a toilet, shower and wardrobe. “It’s basically someone’s attic,” she said.

Her friend Luka Simic, from Brussels, is paying €800 a month for what he described as a half basement in Portobello.

“We looked at other locations but they were the only ones in our budgets,” said Orla.

Chloe Gavin from Westmeath said students are put at the bottom of the pile when it comes to landlords, who prefer to rent to families or other people.

She was also critical of the price of purpose-built student accommodation which she said can cost €19,000 for two semesters.

“It’s just a slap in the face to anyone who wants accessible college education,” said Ms Gavin.

Mr Simic said he knows students who are commuting three hours to and three hours from college because they can’t afford to live in Dublin.

“There’s also a couple of students who are straight-up homeless. I think one of them was living in a camper van. It’s getting ridiculous,” he explained.

