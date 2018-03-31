Paper coffee cups may soon be a thing of the past in Dublin’s civic offices.

Dublin City Council aiming to ban disposable coffee cups from offices and parks

The city council has set up a committee to end the sale of non-recyclable cups in all municipal buildings.

It is also reviewing catering agreements with its suppliers and working towards introducing a paper coffee cup ban in markets and cafes in city parks. The initiative is being supported by a city-wide campaign to promote re-usable coffee cups to the public.

“This is a great step towards reducing general waste in the city and increasing our re- cycling rates,” said councillor Claire Byrne, who has rallied the city council to impose the paper cup ban.

“We are throwing away millions of coffee cups every year, which end up in landfill or incineration. “Measures like these, and working in conjunction with organisations such as Conscious Cup Campaign, will take a large number of disposable coffee cups out of our waste stream.”

South Dublin County Council is also working towards reducing the use of disposable cups in its buildings. Clondalkin councillor Francis Timmons is calling for a complete ban of disposable cups.

“We need to take the issue of disposable cups seriously and protect our environment for present and future generations,” he said.

Earlier this year, Cork City Council became the first local authority in Ireland to ban disposable cups in its offices.

Coffee shops around the country that are backing the campaign are offering discounts of up to €1 to customers who bring their own takeaway cups. Many of the shops have signed up to the Conscious Cup Campaign and display its logo in their windows.

Every day, around two mill-ion throwaway coffee cups are sent to landfill. The Government may tackle the waste problem in the form of a “latte levy”.

The levy, which is being considered by the Department of Environment, would see up to 15c added to the price of a takeaway coffee.

