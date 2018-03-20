Dublin Bus are currently in discussions with the National Transport Authority about proposals to introduce a 24-hour service to the capital.

Dublin Bus to trial 24-hour service on three routes in north, west and south of the city

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority (NTA) confirmed to Independent.ie that discussions are in the early stages and full details have yet to be decided, including a timeline.

Green Party councillor and Chairperson for the NTA welcomed the decision to introduce an all-hours service and said it's "what a modern city needs". Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast on Monday, Mr Cuffe said that Dublin Bus will pilot three routes in the north, west and south of the city.

"These routes will operate through the night. I'm not sure if it will be hourly or every two hours but I certainly think the demand is there," he said. Mr Cuffe said that "demand is not just from party revellers going home in the small hours".

"I think we're seeing a growing trend towards night-time working and I think people are sick and tired of paying a lot for taxi fares and they want to have the alternative of public transport that can get them to and from where they want to go," he said. Responding to concerns over anti-social behaviour on a night time bus service, Mr Cuffe said that Dublin Bus has a very good record on customer safety.

"They have CCTV on their buses and their drivers are trained to deal with anti-social behaviour if it arises." Dublin Bus currently operates 18 Nitelink services in the city. The late-night bus service typically runs between midnight and 4am on Friday and Saturday.

Online Editors