Dublin Bus to scrap refunds for customers who overpay fares

Dublin Bus has come under fire for its decision to scrap refunds for customers who have overpaid for cash fares.

Dublin Bus has come under fire for its decision to scrap refunds for customers who have overpaid for cash fares.

From September 9, Dublin Bus customers will no longer be issued a 'refund due' receipt if they overpay for their journey with cash. Instead, they will be issued with a non-redeemable ‘extra payment’ receipt.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Dublin Bus said that the change is needed to facilitate the National Transport Authority’s objective to move to cashless operations on all buses under the BusConnects programme.

"We encourage our customers to purchase a Leap Card which is at least 20pc cheaper than paying for their journey using cash and is more convenient to use. 70pc of our customers already use Leap Card to pay for their journey," a spokesperson for Dublin Bus said.

The spokesperson added that if a customer overpays for their journey after September 9, the change will go "towards continuing to improve our services and to local communities across the greater Dublin area".

"Due to the introduction of Leap Card, the total amount of change received from overpayments has decreased by 63pc over the last 5 years. The amount of change which has been reclaimed by customers has also decreased year on year and in 2017, 10.4pc of this change was reclaimed. In 2017, the unclaimed change value was approximately €600,000. These trends have continued into 2018," said Dublin Bus.

Customers who have a “refund due” receipt can still reclaim their change at any time.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson Robert Troy TD said that Dublin Bus should re-examine its decision.

“Dublin Bus should move to a cashless service as soon as possible. However, customers should continue to have the option to claim a refund until a cashless service is actually introduced."

Mr Troy said that while the National Transport Authority has stated that cashless services will be introduced, it will be "at least another 18 months before this becomes a reality".

"Dublin Bus should defer its decision to end cash refunds until the full introduction of cashless services," Mr Troy said.

Online Editors