Dublin Bus diverting more routes away from traffic-choked College Green

DUBLIN Bus is to divert ten more bus routes away from traffic-choked College Green to alleviate delays being experienced by passengers.

There has been growing concern about gridlock in the busy area in front of Trinity College since Luas Cross City Trams began operating there in December.

Seventeen Dublin Bus routes were last month diverted from College Green. A statement said: "Dublin Bus will continue to work with Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority on solutions to alleviate delays being experienced by our customers.

"Any further solutions proposed must involve all transport modes, which operate in the city centre and must have a balanced approach." The latest changes to come into effect on Monday March 5 ar

Route 4 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (morning peak-time only) Route 7 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (morning peak-time only)

Route 145 northbound to reroute via Tara St to Heuston Station Route 84X northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay

Route 116 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay

Route 118 northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay

Route 120 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street, Townsend Street, Merion Square Route 44 southbound to reroute via Abbey Street, Hawkins Street

Route 51D southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merion Square Route 142 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merion Square

Earlier this month it was reported that Dublin Bus services are being delayed by up to seven minutes at peak time as buses, Luas Cross City, cyclists, cars and pedestrians compete for road space. Dublin Bus said at the time that diverting 17 routes had improved journey times on some of the routes in the area but that others had not improved.

