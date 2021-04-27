Dublin Bus and Irish Rail to resume full weekday schedule from next week

Dublin Bus and Irish Rail are to return to a full weekday schedule next week.

Dublin Bus said it will operate a Monday to Friday timetable from May 4, with the exceptions of some routes and Xpresso services.

However services will continue to be restricted to just 25pc capacity while the Level 5 lockdown remains in place.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins previously called for Dublin Bus to return to its full weekday schedule due to the increase in demand for public transport.

“Back in January when we were in the depths of the third wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus it made sense for Dublin Bus to reduce services in line with public health restrictions,” she said.

“Since the start of the gradual easing of restrictions after Easter, it’s now clear that demand for public transport is rising as the better weather and the public health advice mean more people are taking to the outdoors in their home county.

“However, with capacity restrictions of 25pc still in place for Dublin Bus services we run the risk of leaving passengers behind including passengers travelling for work as well as for recreation.”

Although there will be a return to schedule, routes 31d, 42d, 51x, 53a, 70d and 90 will still not be in operation.

Irish Rail will also resume a full weekday timetable from May 4.

“However, in order to be able to accommodate an increased number of customers within capacity restrictions in place, the full schedule will operate from Tuesday next,” it said in a statement today.

“This is with the exception of Ballybrophy to Limerick via Nenagh services, where line works are continuing until further notice. Bus transfers will replace scheduled services on this line, with minor time alterations.”

The National Transport Authority also announced today that the Leap Top-Up app is now on the Apple App Store, which allows iPhone users to check their balance, top-up on the go and collect pre-purchased tickets.

The app will only work for users with an iPhone 7 or newer running on iOS 13. The app was first released in Android devices back in 2016.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “The Transport For Ireland (TFI) Leap Card along with the top-up app has made journeys across the TFI network more convenient for everyone,” he said.

“This additional feature for Apple device users will make public transport a more attractive option to people. TFI Leap customers are already making significant savings of up to 31pc compared to cash payments.

“I’d like to acknowledge the work that NTA has been doing in responding to customers’ needs by rolling out innovative products like this using the latest smartphone technology”.





