Dublin bar advertises for 'experienced snowflake' as co-owner says he was inspired by complaints from millennials

Oscar’s Café Bar, in Smithfield in Dublin 7, put up a 'job advert’ on its Facebook page yesterday which seeks "an experienced snowflake" to join their team.

The advert is detailed in its requirements, which include the ability to "take selfies throughout the day" and "no resilience whatsoever".

"We are looking for a self-entitled, over-sensitive, and passionate individual who has the ability to find and take offence from the most innocuous things imaginable," the advert reads.

READ MORE: Greg James claims the media is trying to divide ‘snowflake’ generation

“Typing skills are essential as this role will involve a lot of typing such as leaving one-star reviews on Tripadvisor because the server in the Restaurant did not address you with the correct pronoun.

“Other examples where typing skills are required include copious commenting on social media as well as writing strongly-worded letters about all and anything that upset you, and your like-minded outraged social friends,” it adds.

"The ability to drive is desirable, as this role will involve driving most normal people mad.

"Experience in jumping on a bandwagon will be helpful, as is the ability to stay on this bandwagon when the going gets tough," it adds.

A hostile attitude to free speech is expected and the ability to quench and belittle other people’s views will be advantageous.

It lists that the ideal candidate must have the following traits: "maximum of five years' millennial experience, absolutely no resilience whatsoever, no willingness to consider controversial or opposing views, over confidence and naive ambitions, self-righteousness and indignation."

“If any part of this job advert offends you, then you have the job already,” it concludes.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan: Boris Johnson is part of backlash against ‘snowflake’ culture

Speaking to Independent.ie, co-owner Ronan Flood said that six people had already applied for the job.

“I think it's safe to say that when operating in the hospitality industry we are experiencing the snowflake culture every day,” he said.

“Whether it is the (at least monthly) customer complaint why our monkey lamp shades are not showing genitals, the Kim Jon Un poster in the bathrooms we had to take down or the numerous complaints we received for showing a nude model with his bottom covered up advertising our bottomless brunch,” he said.

He said that the bar had seen "millennials who can barely tie their laces".

While the advert has received some criticism online, it has received a lot of support.

“The reception has been overwhelming positive, with it doing the rounds on Whatsapp groups also. It’s interesting to see the only people who are criticising the ad are millennials themselves,” Mr Flood added.

When asked if a reference to "pronouns" in the ad would offend members of the LGBT community, Mr Flood said: "It was always mean to be a light-hearted advert."

READ MORE: Tanya Sweeney: 'OK Boomer' is the latest weapon in the war between generations

Online Editors