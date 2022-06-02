Passengers arrive at Dublin Airport this evening as construction work on the new holding pen takes place next to them. Photo: Mark Condren

MORE than 300 flights are scheduled to leave Dublin Airport tomorrow morning as the bank holiday exodus begins.

The first will take-off just after 5am while the final flight – a FlyOne service to Chisinau – departs Terminal 1 at 10.50pm.

An analysis of the schedule by Independent.ie suggests the largest number of flights will be departing between 6am and 7am.

This means queues for short-haul flights will start to build from around 3.30am. The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has advised travellers to arrive two-and-a-half hours early for European flights, although you should add another hour if you have check-in luggage.

Terminal 1 will prove the busiest over the day, with a total of 204 departures, compared to 124 flights leaving Terminal 2.

However, Terminal 2 will handle the bulk of long-haul departures involving bigger aircraft.

Construction work on a new holding area for passengers who arrive too early is underway at the airport this evening.

As a result, the Departures Road outside Terminal 1 is now closed to all vehicles and will be for the foreseeable future.

“This is to allow for the installation of covered passenger queuing areas outside of T1, for use if needed over the coming days and weeks. These covered areas will be in place and available to provide shelter for passengers from the early hours of tomorrow (Friday) morning,” the DAA said.

Passenger Update: Departures Road outside Terminal 1 @DublinAirport is now closed to all vehicles. Passenger drop-off has moved to our Atrium Road. Departing passengers can enter via our Atrium (red circle in image). This change will remain in place for the coming weeks. (1/4) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/RAM2uxcDX9 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 2, 2022

A total of 36 different flights – 18 each at Terminals 1 and 2 – will depart between 6am and 7am, marking the most congested period of the entire day at Dublin Airport for both terminals.

Just one hour later that number of total flights will drop to 27.

There will be a small lull as the overall number of departures drops to 11 between 8am and 9am, rising to 14 in the following hour. After that, there are at least 20 flights per hour scheduled to leave.

This weekend is expected to be the busiest travel period experienced by the airport since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in March 2020.

The DAA said it was doing everything possible to reduce queuing times and delays at the airport after 1,000 passengers missed flights due to massive queues last Sunday.

Urgent staff recruitment for passenger check-in and security clearance is underway. Passengers have been urged to allow sufficient time given the large numbers heading to the airport over the June bank holiday weekend, with the facility expected to reach 95pc of pre-pandemic flight operations.

"We advise that you allow 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight, and 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight," a DAA spokesperson advised. "If you are checking in a bag, please allow up to an hour of additional time.

"Airline check-in desk and bag-drop opening times vary, so please contact your airline to confirm and plan your journey accordingly."

DAA said security clearance times will be constantly updated on their website and app.

"Security in Terminal 1 is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while security in Terminal 2 opens at 4am so people flying from Terminal 2 should factor this in."

Aer Lingus is advising passengers who are taking early morning flights that they can drop bags at Express Bag-Drop kiosks the evening before their flight.

It said customers departing between 5:30am and 8:00am can check-in at one of the Express Bag-Drop kiosks and drop bags the evening before their flight between 4pm and 7:45pm.