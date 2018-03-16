Dublin Airport says flight cancellations 'won't affect' the plans of Irish rugby fans travelling to Twickenham

Dublin Airport has reassured rugby fans that flight cancellations today "won't affect" their plans to travel to Twickenham.

More than 70 flights to or from Heathrow Airport on Saturday were cancelled ahead of the expected blast of snow and ice hitting the UK.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said that bad weather in Heathrow has affected six flights to and from Dublin today. "Bad weather in Heathrow has affected six of the more than 500 flights that we will handle today.

"Three departures to Heathrow for this afternoon have been cancelled and three arrivals from Heathrow have also been cancelled. "The cancelled departing flights are for this afternoon, so won't affect the plans of any Irish rugby fans travelling to Twickenham."

According to the Aer Lingus website, the 15.20 flight on Saturday, EI 172, has been cancelled due to forecasted snow. An Aer Lingus flight from Heathrow Airport to Dublin, at 5.45pm on Saturday, has also been cancelled due to the forecast.

And a flight from Cork Airport to Heathrow departing at 16.00 has also been cancelled. And the return from Heathrow to Cork, at 18.05 on Saturday, has also been cancelled.

The CityJet service from Dublin to London City Airport at 7.35am on Saturday is also cancelled.

A British Airways flight from Dublin to Heathrow at 14.25 on Saturday is also cancelled.

Most of the flight cancellations were on short-haul routes, although British Airways services to New York and Chicago were among those affected. A spokesman for the carrier said: "Poor weather conditions are forecast across parts of the UK across the weekend, so we have merged a small number of flights travelling to or from Heathrow Airport.

"During cold weather conditions aircraft have to be de-iced prior to departure to ensure that they are safe and additional measures are taken to ensure the safety of our operation is maintained at all times." BA passengers due to fly to or from Heathrow, Gatwick or London City this weekend are able to re-book on any flight up to Wednesday free of charge.

Lufthansa, TAP Air Portugal and KLM were among the other airlines with Heathrow flights cancelled. A spokeswoman for the airport said: "While this weekend's weather may result in minor delays and some airlines consolidating flights, significant disruption at Heathrow is not currently expected. "We are working closely with our on-site Met Office to monitor the further snowfall expected throughout the weekend.

"As always, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport." Meanwhile, Met Eireann have added a Status Orange Snow-ice warning for Sunday to the Status Yellow Snow-ice weather warning covering the entire country for St Patrick's Day. The forecaster is warning of 'heavy snow showers' with accumulations and drifting in the places.

The new warning, issued this evening, comes into effect at 3am on Sunday for seven counties; Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford. The warning runs until midday on March 18 and Met Eireann say that these counties will experience scattered heavy snow showers, leading to accumulations in places. There is also the threat of some drifting.

This new warning is a result of frigid winds from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe that will bring a weather system already nicknamed "Son of the Beast" to our shores. It will be an unwelcome reminder of the freezing conditions of the 'Beast from the East' weather front that hit the country with Arctic conditions just a fortnight ago. Met Eireann also upgraded their Status Yellow Snow-ice weather warning this evening.

It now covers the entire country and runs from midday on St Patrick's Day until 9am on Monday, March 19. They warned that it will be very cold everywhere this weekend, with wind chill making it feel even colder. Icy patches are to be expected and while snow showers can be expected in come areas, the northwest should escape.

