Dublin Airport say parking price fluctuations down to supply and demand

Dublin Airport has blamed increasing demand and the closure of a nearby privately run car park for an increase in parking charges in recent months.

Parking has become increasingly difficult, especially at peak times like weekends, and the closure of the Quick Park facility with 3,500 spaces, has added to the problem.

It comes amid reports that passengers have seen car parking charges double in some instances.

A spokesman for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said the price of car parking at Dublin Airport fluctuates depending on several factors, notably the time of year and the demand at that time for parking.

The DAA manages 18,500 car parking spaces across the campus.

“This dynamic pricing model means that sometimes a customer can pay less or more than they may have done previously which enables us to effectively manage demand for parking, ensuring that all those who need to park at Dublin Airport can do so,” said Kevin Cullinane, group head of communications DAA.

“With Dublin Airport getting significantly busier once again, some passengers will be paying more for parking in the weeks and months ahead than they would have done over the past two years when the airport was much quieter, with only 5pc of 2019 traffic, and demand for parking was greatly reduced, which resulted in more discounted offers online.

“For the best available parking rates, we advise passengers to pre-book online in advance to avail of significant savings compared to our gate prices and the best available offers. We also encourage passengers, where possible, to journey to Dublin Airport via the many public transport options available,” he added.

In the run-up to Easter week, Dublin Airport used social media to warn travellers that there was a large demand for parking and advised people to book in advance.

The airport has become increasingly busy since Covid-19 restrictions lifted.

Meanwhile, contentious plans by Dublin Airport to install a tolling system for a new paid drop-off and pick-up zone has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala after permission was granted by Fingal County Council.

Independent Fingal Councillor Joe Newman launched a challenge against the controversial proposal.

Cllr Newman’s appeal to An Bord Pleanála included a submission from Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie. In her submission hitting out at the planned tolling system, Ms Currie has claimed that “Dublin Airport Authority has reduced an Irish tradition of collecting family and friends at the airport or welcoming family home for Christmas to a money grabbing exercise”.