Dublin Airport operator confirms new anti-drone tech won’t be ready for Easter holiday rush due to red tape

Signage at Dublin Airport warning against the flying of drones (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Signage at Dublin Airport warning against the flying of drones (Niall Carson/PA)

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Anti-drone technology bought by the operator of Dublin Airport will not be ready to use before the Easter holiday period, the airport operator has confirmed as it prepares for nearly half a million travellers to pass through the airport.

In the first eight weeks of this year, Dublin Airport was closed six times due to illegal drone activity, causing multiple diversions and delays to thousands of passengers.

