DSPCA ‘really worried’ as people selling ducklings for €5 ‘for TikTok videos’

The DSPCA has advised against buying ducklings as people take to TikTok to show off the infant animals.

The association has said that they’ve received many calls about children and teenagers buying ducklings from street sellers.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Head of Education and Media at the DSPCA Gillian Bird said: “We suspect what’s happening is, it’s caught on now that people know people are going to buy ducklings.

“So if you go down to the canal, scoop up a few ducklings, they seem to be selling them for about five euro each… We have one lady who actually went and bought 10 of them off some kids who were selling them.

“So yeah, it’s one of these situations where we’re just really worried. Because, where have they come from? Who’s going to look after them? Are they going to be looked after properly? A family home, living in your bathtub, is not a good home for a duckling.”

Moreover, Ms Bird warned that some people have bought the ducklings to show them off on the social media platform TikTok, where users can upload short videos.

“We’ve already seen there’s even a video on TikTok: ‘Oh I bought this duckling, it’s a major mistake. I think I’ll just release it down to the pond tomorrow’,” she said.

“And obviously these ducklings are very young, they should be with their parents, they should be looked after properly. They’re just going to get picked off by predators and they’re going to die.”

One of the reasons she advises against people buying ducklings is that it can take up to four weeks for their feathers to become fully waterproof.

“So you end up in a situation where they get very, very cold if they’re not kept in the correct environment, like under a heat lamp or a heat pad,” she said. “They’ve got to be kept warm, they’ve got to be fed properly.

“They also have a lifespan of between seven and 15 years, so you’re looking at something that, what are people going to be doing with it long term?”