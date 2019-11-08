DSPCA launch investigation after four puppies are rescued at Dublin Port

The DSPCA has launched an investigation after four puppies and an adult dog were seized at Dublin Port en route to the UK today.
Four Cocker Spaniel puppies, approximately 12 weeks old and an adult Yorkshire Terrier were seized by Revenue officials after two Irish men, who were travelling separately to the UK, were stopped and questioned.
It’s alleged that the men were trying to bring the animals across the border without the required ‘pet passports’ under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.
The dogs were turned over to the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), which has now launched its own investigation.
According to a spokesperson for the Revenue Commissioners, it is working closely with the DSPCA to combat the highly lucrative but illegal trade in so-called ‘puppy farms.’
Anyone with information about suspected animal smuggling is urged to contact Revenue’s freephone number on 1800 295 295.