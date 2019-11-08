The DSPCA has launched an investigation after four puppies and an adult dog were seized at Dublin Port en route to the UK today.

DSPCA launch investigation after four puppies are rescued at Dublin Port

Four Cocker Spaniel puppies, approximately 12 weeks old and an adult Yorkshire Terrier were seized by Revenue officials after two Irish men, who were travelling separately to the UK, were stopped and questioned.

Revenue seize 4 puppies and a young dog in Dublin Port Today (08/11/19), Revenue officers discovered 4 puppies (approx. 12 weeks old) and a young dog, when 2 Irish men who were travelling separately to the UK were stopped and questioned. The men did not have pet passports for the dogs as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. All the dogs were transferred into the care of the DSPCA who are conducting a follow-up investigation. Revenue works closely with the DSPCA and other bodies to combat illegal puppy trading. If you have any information about smuggling please contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone number 1800 295 295.

It’s alleged that the men were trying to bring the animals across the border without the required ‘pet passports’ under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The dogs were turned over to the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), which has now launched its own investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the Revenue Commissioners, it is working closely with the DSPCA to combat the highly lucrative but illegal trade in so-called ‘puppy farms.’

Anyone with information about suspected animal smuggling is urged to contact Revenue’s freephone number on 1800 295 295.

