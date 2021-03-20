A good deal of dry weather is expected this weekend, but by midweek it will gradually become more unsettled as rain and showers push in from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann forecasts some cloudy weather this morning, as it remains dry throughout the day apart from a few spots of drizzle. The occasional sunny spells may develop as well.

Today, highest temperatures of eight to 13 degrees can be expected, with it being coolest in the north and mildest in the south. Tomorrow will similarly have highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in a light north-westerly breeze, becoming variable and near calm later in the day.

Although some patchy rain, drizzle and mist will appear during the morning, which should lift later with some bright or sunny spells developing. During Sunday night, things will stay mainly dry with a mix of clouds and clear spells with just odd patches of drizzle, mainly along coastal fringes.

A good deal of cloudy weather is forecasted for Monday, with some bright and sunny spells breaking through. Outbreaks of drizzle will occur, mainly over Ulster and Connacht.

Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in mainly light southwesterly breezes can be expected. By night though, that’ll turn to lows of five to eight degrees, with mainly light to moderate southerly winds.

Light outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend further inland on Tuesday, but there will still be a good deal of dry weather with bright and sunny spells during the day.

Forecasts show highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees during the day, while a band of rain will slowly move into western coastal counties during the evening.

By Tuesday night, rain will slowly edge further inland. Lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees are expected in light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher on Atlantic coasts.

On Wednesday, the band of rain will continue to track south-eastwards during the day, breaking up and becoming lighter as it does so. Good sunshine will follow in behind as the rain clears.

Further ahead than that, Met Éireann predicts things will turn slightly cooler for the rest of the week with some frosts at night. Rather unsettled weather with rain and showers are expected, with breezy winds too.

