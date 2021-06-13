Mostly dry weather is expected tonight and early next week, but it’ll be cooler and more unsettled from midweek according to Met Éireann.

Today will be humid and very warm in most areas with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees in Leinster, east Ulster and east Munster are expected.

It should be less warm and cloudier towards the Atlantic coasts with highs of 17 to 21 degrees there. It will turn cloudier in the evening with some showers breaking out, however the south and southeast will remain dry and bright through the evening.

Tonight will begin mostly cloudy for the first part of the night with showery rain. Overnight it will become drier and clearer with lowest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees.

Read More

Monday will be a cooler and fresher day than of late, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. There will be a few showers in northwestern areas during the morning, but it will become mainly dry during the day, with a mix of cloud with sunny spells.

Forecasts indicate it’ll be largely dry and clear Monday night, with a cooler night with lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees.

Tuesday however will be mild or warm. Met Éireann expects it to begin dry with sunshine, though a spell of rain will move onto western coasts by early afternoon.

The rain will gradually creep further inland later in the day, with highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees expected. Western counties will be breezy with southwest winds increasing. The rain will gradually spread to the east overnight, with lowest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees.

It will be cooler on Wednesday, with rain over the eastern half of the country in the morning, and showers and sunny spells further west. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees are expected. Showers will continue in western areas overnight, with clear spells and drier weather further east.

Thursday will be a cool, bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers, with most of the showers in the western half of the country. Temperatures will reach 14 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Currently, Friday is looking mainly dry according to Met Éireann, with sunny spells leading to temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

As for next weekend, the outlook is uncertain, but early indications suggest that it will be changeable and unsettled.