Drugs worth over €2.2m seized at Dublin Airport and Rosslare

Drugs worth more than €2.2 million was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Europort in recent days.

Drugs worth more than €2.2 million was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Europort in recent days.

13kgs of suspected heroin, worth an estimated €1.8m, was found hidden in the luggage of a man who had arrived at Dublin Airport on a flight from Dubai last Saturday.

The man, who is a UK national, was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and brought to Ballymun Garda Station.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, appeared before Cloverhill District Court today and has been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison until October 25, when he will again be brought before the Court.

13kgs of suspected heroin, worth an estimated €1.8m, was found hidden in the luggage of a man

Separately, Revenue Officers seized over 67ks of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of €403,000, at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

The drugs were discovered when, as a result of routine profiling, a UK registered SUV was stopped and searched as it arrived in Rosslare from Cherbourg, France.

With the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Defor, the drugs were found in the chassis sills of the jeep.

A UK national, aged in his forties, was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and was taken to Wexford Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue Officers seized over 67ks of cannabis resin at Rosslare Europort

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Online Editors