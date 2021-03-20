Drugs worth €75,000 and suspected stolen power tools seized by gardaí in Dublin

Close to €75,000 worth of drugs were seized by gardaí along with €25,000 worth of suspected stolen property yesterday in Dublin.

Gardaí from Ronanstown seized an estimated €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, following a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin.

Gardaí also seized a number of power tools during these searches. These tools are believed to be stolen property and have an approximate value of €25,000.

No arrests have been made yet. A Garda spokesperson said that the investigation remains ongoing.

Irish Independent