Gardaí are assisting Drug Control Police in Costa Rica after a large amount of of cocaine worth €10m was discovered on a ship destined for Ireland.

Gardaí are assisting Drug Control Police in Costa Rica after a large amount of of cocaine worth €10m was discovered on a ship destined for Ireland.

Drugs worth €10m discovered in cargo of fruit on ship headed for Ireland

Members of the drug control police discovered 133kg of cocaine on board the Polar Chile vessel last Tuesday, August 14.

The cocaine was concealed in a cargo of fruit and is thought to have a potential value of €10m.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit has been liaising with the Ministry of Public Security in Costa Rica following the seizure at Moin port in Limón.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll confirmed Gardaí were involved in an investigation for the purpose of determining the role of criminals who were based in Ireland and attempting to import cocaine into the country.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that international cooperation involving law enforcement organisations on a global basis, is essential in targeting the criminal activity being engaged in by organised crime groups (OCG) that have an international dimension.

Online Editors