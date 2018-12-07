Some 68kg of herbal cannabis were seized by Revenue at Dublin Port today.

Drugs worth €1.36m and 12,000 cigarettes seized by Revenue this week

The drugs, with an estimated street value of €1.36 million, were discovered during routine operations with the help of detector dog Meg and Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner.

Detector dog Meg.

They were found concealed in a consignment of goods which had arrived into Dublin Port originating in Spain.

Investigations into the discovery are ongoing.

Separately, Revenue officers seized almost 12,000 unstamped cigarettes with the assistance of gardaí and detector dog Bill.

The illegal tobacco products were uncovered during a search carried out, under warrant, of two residential properties in the Dundalk area.

Almost 12,000 unstamped cigarettes were seized.

The retail value of the 'Excellence' and 'NZ' branded cigarettes is over €8,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6,500.

A woman in her twenties and a man in his forties were interviewed and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.

