Drones create dazzling light display for St Patrick’s Day greeting to the world

A new online film featuring a swarm of 500 drones animating the skies of Dublin in a spectacular light show has been unveiled, to wish the world a Happy St Patrick’s Day. The film – called ‘Orchestra of Light’ – was created by St Patrick’s Festival, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council earlier this month. (Pic: Allen Kiely)

The Dublin skyline will feature in a spectacular new online film wishing the world a happy St Patrick’s Day today.

A swarm of 500 drones buzzing over some of the most iconic landmarks in the capital earlier this month created a dazzling light display with images of a Celtic cross, a shamrock and texts wishing viewers a Happy St Patrick’s Day as well as “I love Ireland” and “this is Ireland” shining in the night sky over the River Liffey.

The film, called ‘Orchestra of Light’, was created by the St Patrick’s Festival, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council.

“The film aims to tell a story of Ireland’s global influence and how a small island on the edge of Europe has spread its culture and traditions across the world,” according to a publicist.

"Symbols of our traditional music and dance culture, a central part of our St Patrick’s Day celebrations in normal times , play out over the Dublin skies in the spectacular light show.

"The drones swarm into the image of a globe turning green and into formations of Celtic art, before wishing the world a Happy St Patrick’s Day in an explosion of glowing shamrocks.”

The display is set to music by composer Eimear Noone and her husband Craig Stuart Garfinkle who collaborated with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and the band Picture This, to produce a score featuring an orchestral remix of the band’s latest single ‘Things Are Different’.

The film will be streamed on social media around the world today as well as on the Tourism Ireland website and database of more than 20,000 journalists and travel writers from around the world.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Although St Patrick’s Day will be very different this year, our aim is to capitalise on the heightened exposure for Ireland around the globe on 17 March, to ensure that Ireland remains ‘top of mind’ as a great holiday destination for bookings, when the time is right”.

