Driver testers will no longer carry out tests in car without a valid NCT

Anne-Marie Walsh

Driver testers are set to refuse to carry out tests in vehicles without a valid NCT certificate from today.

Fórsa has instructed testers at the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to revert to a requirement that customers’ vehicles must be officially roadworthy.

