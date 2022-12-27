Driver dies more than two weeks after collision with truck in Co Westmeath

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a road traffic collision that happened earlier this month after a driver who was injured died today.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries in the collision on the N4 at Rathdown, Co Westmeath, on December 15 last.

He was the driver of a car that was in collision with an articulated truck.

He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment, but died from his injuries today.

A post mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the collision.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on Thursday, December 15, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.