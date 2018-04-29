Driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital following a serious two-vehicle crash on the N2 on Saturday evening.
The collision, which happened at approximately 6pm, happened on the N2 north of Ardee at Aclint.
The sole occupant of a car, a man aged in his 60s, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital following the collision with what gardai say are serious injuries.
The occupants of the other vehicle, a van, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The section of the N2 where the collision took place is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, who may have travelled this stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
