Driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

The collision, which happened at approximately 6pm, happened on the N2 north of Ardee at Aclint.

The sole occupant of a car, a man aged in his 60s, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital following the collision with what gardai say are serious injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a van, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.