Drew Harris carries out major reshuffle of senior gardai

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has carried out a major reshuffle of senior ranks in the force.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has carried out a major reshuffle of senior ranks in the force.

This follows a series of promotions for chief superintendents and superintendents and has resulted in new appointments for 24 senior officers.

The changes took effect from today.

Newly promoted chief superintendent, Michael Gubbins has been placed in charge of the Clare division. He is a former head of the Garda cyber crime unit and also previously served with the computer crime investigation unit.

He takes up the post in Ennis following the retirement of long serving officer, John Kerin, who played a key role in the hunt for the IRA killers of Det Garda Jerry McCabe in June 1996.

Another new chief is Eileen Foster, who has taken over the Kerry division. Her career includes working with the protective services units in Cork and Dublin.

She replaces Chief Supt Tom Myers, who has moved from Kerry to the Cork North division.

Nine promoted superintendents also took up their new posts yesterday, Oliver Henry, Naas; Nigel Mulleady, Garda professional standards unit; Eddie Golden, garda national roads policing bureau; John Ryan, policing development implementation and monitoring; Aileen Magner, Newcastlewest; Adrian Gamble, Baltinglass; Patrick O'Connell, Ardee; Peter Burke, youth diversion bureau; and Dermot O'Connor, Kells.

Also on the move are 12 existing superintendents, Declan McCarthy to Wicklow; Sean Farrell, Navan; Columba Healy to roads policing at Dublin Castle; Tim Burke, divisional policing model at Donnybrook; Frank Ferry, Crumlin; James Boyle, Granard; John Deasy, Fermoy; Gordon Englishby, Bailieboro; Gabriel Moran, divisional policing model, Claremorris; Gerry Murphy, national protective services bureau; William Costello, Store Street; and Raphael Ryan, national cyber crime unit.

Online Editors