'Dream come true' - young mum wins deposit for a house in Christmas Day scratch card

A young Irish mother had a very merry Christmas when she won enough cash to secure a deposit for a house through a scratch card.

Delighted Ciara Douglas' Christmas wish came true when she won a life-changing €50,000 on Monday.

Social worker Ciara has been living at home in Lucan, Dublin with seven other family members and had estimated that it would take her around five years to save for a deposit but now she expects to be in her new place next year. Ciara (26) won the cash through a National Lottery All Cash Platinum scratch card gifted by her sister, Orla, and they collected the prize today.

She said: "My 20-month-old son Caleb was up early unwrapping his Santa presents under the Christmas tree and I was there in my pyjamas and decided to open my presents also. "Orla had given me a scratch card as part of my Christmas present, and I could not believe my eyes when I saw I had won €50,000.

“There were roars and shouts coming from the sitting room, the entire family was up and full of excitement. Just to be sure, I went down to my local Texaco petrol station around 8 am to have the card checked. "After that Christmas Day was simply a blur. The excitement was unreal.”

An emotional Ciara said that she is delighted at the prospect of getting on the property ladder. Single mum Ciara said: "There are eight of us living at home at the moment. I had estimated that it would have taken me five years to save enough for a house deposit, but this amazing win means I will probably have my own house in 2018.

"I am overwhelmed. This really is a dream come through.”

A lucky Cavan player also scooped €112,000 on last night’s Lotto Match 5 + Bonus draw.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold in Costcutters, Railway Road, on the edge of Cavan town. Thrilled shop owner Padraig Rudden said this is the perfect way to finish the year.

He said: "This is our first big win in the shop. We did a huge renovation on the premises a few months ago so this is a great way to end 2017 and to start 2018. "We have a very local trade so hopefully it is someone we know.”

The National lottery has also reminded punters there are just four days to buy a Christmas Millionaire Raffle Ticket, which has a guaranteed €1 million top prize. Tickets cost €25 and are on sale online or in stores until 10pm on New Year’s Eve, Sunday 31st December 2017, or until all tickets are sold out.

Online Editors