Dramatically less cars, pedestrianised areas and promoted cycling - what the future of Irish cities may look like

Cork has revealed plans to become a more environmentally-friendly transport system

THE Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and its aftermath has offered a glimpse of what Irish city centres might look like in 25 years time.

The claim came as Cork unveiled the most ambitious plan attempted by an Irish city to switch to a more environmentally-friendly transport system.

Cork City Council, working with the National Transport Authority (NTA), has made cycling, walking and public transport the centrepiece of the new MacCurtain Street transport revamp.

The scheme will transform transport systems around Cork's so-called Victorian Quarter - and will aim to promote cycling, pedestrianised areas and public transport to make the area more attractive to shoppers, revellers and city dwellers.

Cycling, walking and public transport the centrepiece of the new MacCurtain Street transport revamp

Cycling, walking and public transport the centrepiece of the new MacCurtain Street transport revamp

The number of cars using the route will be dramatically used.

It will hinge on the new pedestrian Mary Elmes Bridge - and will see major changes to traffic systems on Leitrim St, Coburg St, Bridge St, St Patricks Quay, Brian Boru St, Merchants Quay, Anderson's Quay as well as Cathedral Walk and part of Mulgrave Road.

Cork City Council hopes the revamp will enhance the impact of major commercial office buildings due to open on Penrose Wharf and Horgan's Quay - with three major hotels planned for the area over the coming years.

Cork aims to increase its urban population by 60pc to 2040 and better act as a counter-weight to Dublin and the eastern seaboard.

Experts say 'the status quo can no longer apply'

Experts say 'the status quo can no longer apply'

City Council Infrastructure Director, Gerry O'Beirne, said it was a very ambitious undertaking.

“The National Planning Framework 2040 envisages that Cork will become the fastest growing city region in Ireland with a projected 50pc to 60pc increase in its population up to Year 2040," he said.

"This growth is very positive but it means that new approaches must be adopted for the management of traffic in Cork.

"The diversion of through traffic from the city centre, the creation of priority bus corridors and the facilitation of walking and cycling options are imperatives if the city is to function well and prosper."

Mr O'Beirne said the way Irish cities responded to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown offered a glimpse of the way major urban centres might look like in 25 years time.

“The changes which are being undertaken in the city centre at present as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic gives a sense of a future 'look and feel' to the city which appears to resonate well with the public.

"There is no doubt that the city has to be 're-imagined' and that the status quo can no longer apply.

"It gives a sense of the scale of the changes required but also of the exciting future which is envisaged for the city."

The plan - which is available to the public from today - will prioritise bus corridors, expand cycle facilities, deliver wider footpaths, increase street furniture, revise street lighting and slash speed limits to 30kmh.

Traffic volumes will be significantly reduced on MacCurtain Street, traditionally one of the major traffic exit routes.

"In making these changes MacCurtain Street will transition from a traffic-dominated street to a pleasant visitor destination," he said.

Online Editors