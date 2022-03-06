| -1.8°C Dublin

Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman ‘floored’ by allegations against Catriona Carey

Businesswoman made a statement to gardaí about Catriona Carey as early as 2011

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman made a statement to gardaí about convicted swindler Catriona Carey 10 years ago — over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

The Sunday Independent understands that Ms Newman reported her concerns to gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin, in 2011 over “major accounting issues and discrepancies” that came to light as she tried to take her money out of the business, DJ Carey Enterprises.

