Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman ‘floored’ by allegations against Catriona Carey

Former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman made a statement to gardaí about convicted swindler Catriona Carey 10 years ago — over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

The Sunday Independent understands that Ms Newman reported her concerns to gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin, in 2011 over “major accounting issues and discrepancies” that came to light as she tried to take her money out of the business, DJ Carey Enterprises.

Garda sent a file to the DPP, who directed that there be no prosecution.

DJ Carey also made a complaint about his sister in 2011, after the funds of up to €1m could not be accounted for in the firm, where Catriona was a director.

Ms Newman had given a series of loans over the course of eight years, from 2003 onwards that totalled €1.6m. But when the company went into administrational liquidation in 2011, the discovery of the large, unaccounted-for financial holes in the operation, resulted in the gardaí being called in.

To date, no arrests or charges have been brought.

DJ Carey and Newman split in April 2012, after seven years together.

When contacted by the Sunday Independent this weekend, Newman confirmed she had given a signed statement to gardaí in 2011 but did not wish to comment further on that matter.

When asked for her thoughts on the recent RTÉ Investigates programme which alleged Catriona Carey conned mortgage holders in arrears out of tens of thousands of euro in an elaborate refinancing scam, Ms Newman stated: “When I watched the RTÉ Investigates programme that I was advised was going out on the television on the Monday evening, I was completely floored and devastated that so many decent hard-working people had been affected.

“Not only were they under great financial strain from the arrears that they had with their loans on their homes, but they were misled by somebody who gave them hope.

“Those people clearly had to ask friends and family for help or dig into their final pot of savings to believe that there might be a successful outcome for them to save their homes.

“And the fact that this all backfired on them must have had an absolutely devastating effect on their mental health, well-being and belief in humanity, when they believed in the goodness of another human being who said she could help them out of trouble.

“And so, for all of those emotional dealings, the things they had to cope with, which must have exacerbated their stress and trauma, I was genuinely heartbroken for them.”

Confirming that she had given a statement to gardaí in 2011 about Ms Carey, she said: “Yes, I went to the guards and I gave my statements and highlighted some major accounting issues and discrepancies. And then everything went quiet and it all went away.”

Ms Newman added that she has not “heard from or seen Catriona Carey for in excess of 10 years”.

Declining to discuss her own experience with Ms Carey in any further detail, she said: “This is not about me, that money is written off, it’s gone, I’ll never see it again. This is about the people who Ms Carey offered help to when they were struggling with mortgage arrears.”

She would, she said, be willing to make another statement to investigators if requested to do so. “Yes, of course I would. I will co-operate with the guards because that is a duty that we have if we are asked by the guards to re-discuss something. Absolutely, I would co-operate.”

Ms Newman’s comments come days after gardaí seized a number of documents following a search at the home of Ms Carey, who is now being investigated for alleged fraud offences following the RTÉ Investigates exposé.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and the Carlow/Kilkenny division conducted a search of a residence in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday.

Catriona Carey did not respond to requests for comment.