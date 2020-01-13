Dr Michael Harty will not seek re-election as TD

Independent TD for Clare Dr Michael Harty has announced he will not stand in the next general election.

The 64 year old GP based in Kilmihil in County Clare was elected as a first-time TD in 2016.

He campaigned on the “No Doctor, No Village” platform at a time when there was increasing concern about the future of general practice due to cuts in medical card fees imposed during the recession.

He was regarded as a very good chairman of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health, with quiet authority, where he oversaw debates on a range of crucial issues.

He said today he will not be seeking re-election for personal and professional reasons.

He is a strong supporter of Slaintecare the blueprint for the future of the health service but is critical of the pace of its implementation.

