A father whose children were allegedly murdered last year has said he received a “beautiful letter” from the late wife of Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The bereaved man said he was sent a letter from Dr Emer Holohan, written before she passed away.

His young children were found dead at their home last year.

Because of a High Court Owing to a Court of Appeal judgment earlier this year in relation to Section 252 of the Children Act 2001, the Irish Independent regrets that it cannot name the man or his children.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has made good on her pledge, together with Jim O’Callaghan TD and Senator Michael McDowell to change the law in order that the child victims of crime can once again be identified. The amending legislation has now been passed by the Houses of the Oireachtas and is awaiting the signature of President Michael D Higgins at the time of writing.

The father thanked the Holohan family for sending the letter and paid tribute to Emer Holohan.

The man said yesterday: “I received a beautiful letter today from a wonderful woman.

"She wrote to me during her illness but passed before she could post it.

“Her letter stopped me in my tracks and I’ve thought of nothing else all day.”

"I’d like to pay my respects here,” the father said. “Her family debated whether to send her letter to me and I’m so thankful they did.

“So thank you so much Tony, Clodagh and Ronan Holohan. May Emer rest in peace.”

Online Editors