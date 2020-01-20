Dozens of taxi drivers brought Mount Street in Dublin’s city centre to a standstill following a protest this afternoon.

Dozens of taxi drivers bring Dublin city street to a standstill following afternoon protest

The unofficial protest by individual drivers saw taxis parked outside the offices of the taxi hailing app Free Now.

A number of drivers stood outside the office with placards stating their opposition to what they say is a 3pc hike in the 12pc commission the company charges drivers.

Officials from Free Now could not be immediately reached for comment.

However, gardai said the protest was short-lived.

AA Roadwatch said the protest did cause some traffic delays but was back to normal by the evening rush hour.

“The road was blocked for a short time but the protest didn’t cause a lot of disruption,” a spokesman said.

The company started off here in 2012 as Hailo and changed its name to Mytaxi two years later before it was rebranded to Free Now.

It is now the largest taxi company in Ireland with 12,000 drivers. But it raised eyebrows last year when it introduced a controversial €5 cancellation fee levied on passengers.

