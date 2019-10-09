Dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists stage 'fast fashion' protest at Penneys

Up to 80 Extinction Rebellion activists protested outside Penneys on Dublin’s O’Connell Street this afternoon to voice their opposition to so-called “fast fashion”.

The group staged a sit down on the road outside the shop, stopping traffic for around 10 minutes, before moving onto the footpath.

A number of the activists entered the clothes shop and were seen hiding handwritten notes containing “fast fashion facts” inside pockets.

A larger group later marched into the shop banging drums, waving flags and chanting.

Among those taking part was Brazilian student, living in Dublin, Paula Martinez. She said: “I know people don’t want to support this industry. I just want people to be informed.”

Fellow protesters Cillian Byrne, from Glasnevin, said 225,000 tonnes of textiles are dumped every year by Irish people. He said the fashion industry uses huge amounts of water and is responsible for massive pollution.

Extinction Rebellion claims the fashion industry results in 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually - more than all international flights and maritime fishing combined.

Meanwhile shopper Marian Raftery from Leixlip, Co Kildare, said she supported the protest, adding it gave her pause for thought.

“I think it’s fair enough. It’s great to see people protesting. It they’re doing something about it, maybe things will change.”

The protest is part of a week of action planned by Extinction Rebellion activists in Dublin.

A Penneys spokesperson said: “There was a short and peaceful demonstration in our O’Connell Street store today.

“We take our responsibility to the environment very seriously and are committed to minimising our impact on the planet wherever we can. We recently announced a significant expansion of our Sustainable Cotton Programme, with plans to train more than 160,000 independent cotton farmers by the end of 2022.

“The move increases the number of farmers enrolled in the programme by more than five times and takes us closer to our long-term ambition of using 100 per cent sustainably sourced cotton across our product range.

“We are also working collaboratively with experts and other retailers through global initiatives like the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative and the European Clothing Action Plan, as well as introducing ranges like our eco-friendly glitter and using more recycled fibres.

“Further information can be found on our website https://www.primark.com/en/our-ethics.”

Online Editors