Down woman underwent emergency treatment after botched surgery in Turkey

A Co Down woman has warned of the dangers of travelling abroad for plastic surgery after an operation in Turkey left her needing emergency treatment.

Bodybuilder Michelle Heath (40), from Dundonald, travelled to Istanbul for surgery to remove excess skin following an impressive ten-stone weight loss, achieved through diet and fitness.

Surgery in Turkey is often much cheaper than in the UK, with hundreds of people now choosing to travel for hair grafts, dental veneers and other cosmetic procedures.

Michelle’s entire treatment was to include a leg and back lift, with flights, transfers and a five-night hotel stay costing £4,625 for the package.

Speaking to Sky News, Michelle said: “When I was body building, I noticed my back was hanging. My inner legs were hanging down my knees. And it wasn't just ugly, but it was painful.”

She added: “Of every bit of surgery that was done to me none of them worked.”

As well as loose-skin removal, the surgeons gave her liposuction and fat injections, procedures that hadn’t been discussed at previous consultations.

It appeared that Michelle had been given a Brazilian bum lift, a popular surgery in which fat is removed from your abdomen, flank or thighs and then injected into the buttocks adding volume.

Complications can include infection, blood clots and even cardiac issues that can become deadly.

Following surgery, Michelle was unimpressed with her aftercare.

Despite the intended two-night stay, doctors discharged Michelle the day immediately after her surgery.

The pain was so severe that she was unable to sit on a toilet, urinated herself and passed out in front of a doctor.

With hospital transfer unavailable, she made her own way back to the hotel to find that there was no room for her. Following an argument with hotel staff, Michelle knew she had to get home.

Upon arrival to Northern Ireland a surgical nurse advised her to head straight to A&E.

What followed was an extensive stay in the Ulster Hospital during which surgeons worked hard to save Michelle’s legs.

“My legs were necrotic. They needed debridement. And then a week later the back had opened up, so I needed major skin grafts," Ms Heath said.

Debridement is a medical procedure by which all infected and necrotic tissue is removed. This is an essential procedure for wounds that are trapped in the first stage of healing.

A total of 324 people have required further treatment on returning to the UK over the past four years, according to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

Figures also suggest that 44% more people, compared to the year prior, had required corrective procedures on the NHS after travelling abroad for surgery. This is despite travel warnings being in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m not proud of putting the stress on the NHS... but I do believe the NHS should have fixed this for me,” she added.