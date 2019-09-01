Douglas Shopping Centre car park fire: Cork fire crews share photographs of destroyed cars after blaze

Cork City Fire Brigade have shared shocking photographs of the aftermath of a fire at a shopping centre carpark in Douglas, Cork.

The area around a Cork shopping centre was evacuated and up to a dozen cars have been destroyed after a vehicle exploded after apparently catching fire in a multi-storey car park yesterday evening.

Eight units of Cork City Fire Brigade battled the blaze at the Douglas Village Shopping Centre in the heart of Douglas on Cork's southside after the fire which erupted shortly before 7pm on Saturday evening.

Initial indications are that a people carrier somehow caught fire inside the multi-storey car park.

MORNING AFTER: Crews are still at scene this morning in Douglas making up equipment and monitoring the building



Fire was contained to 1 section of burned out cars on 1 floor of the Multi-storey car park. The photos below show the extent to the grim reality of the morning after pic.twitter.com/79qKEbvhK8 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 1, 2019

Thick black smoke was spotted pouring from the parking area before a loud explosion was heard.

Flames from the burning vehicle then spread to other parked cars which then caught fire.

(Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade)

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident which is being treated as an accidental blaze.

No one was injured in the incident with pedestrians and shoppers quickly evacuated from the area by emergency services.

(Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade)

This morning, Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed that crews are still at the scene in Douglas monitoring the building.

They added that the fire was contained to one section of burned out cars on the first floor of the car park.

"The photos below show the extent to the grim reality of the morning after," they wrote online.

The fire occurred in a multi-storey parking area not far from popular stores including TK Max, Marks and Spencer as well as Tesco.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire Photo: Cork Fire Brigade/Twitter

Multiple units of Cork Fire Brigade were deployed to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Gardaí attended the scene and closed off streets in Douglas adjacent to where fire fighters were battling the inferno.

Cork Fire Brigade officials used social media to urge people to avoid the area.

"Large fire in Douglas Shopping Centre. Several units from around the city in attendance," one tweet stressed.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays Photo: Cork Fire Brigade/Twitter

"Crews working very hard in heavy smoke and fire conditions to contain the fire. Please avoid the area to allow crews to access the building".

A plume of thick black smoke was visible for 2km away from Douglas.

Douglas was very busy at the time with families and shoppers heading home or going to local pubs and restaurants.

Local Councillor Deirdre Forde urged people to pray for the Douglas community.

Very upset for businesses in #DouglasShoppingCentre. Anyone with respiratory problems please stay away. Close windows pic.twitter.com/rySzZ0vQdi — Cllr Deirdre FORDE (@deirdreforde) August 31, 2019

The Fine Gael representative said: "I'm very upset bus businesses in Douglas Shopping Centre. Anyone with respiratory problems please stay away and close windows.

"There's plenty of times for questions, right now businesses are devastated, staff are worried about jobs and firemen are risking their lives to put out the fire.

"The people of Douglas are only recovering from the terrible flood some years ago and now this. Spare a prayer."

Cork TD Michael McGrath noted the plume of black smoke which was visible from some distance away.

"The view from Ballinlough this evening of that fire in Douglas. Hopefully no one has been injured," he Tweeted as he posted a photo of billowing black smoke.

Forensic experts and engineers are expected to inspect the section where the fire started today.

The Douglas Link Road and Church Road remain closed this morning following the incident.

The N40 westbound is down to one lane.

Online Editors