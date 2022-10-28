DOUBLE payments for people who volunteer as hosts to Ukrainian refugees have been approved by Cabinet.

The monthly stipend will change from €400 to €800 in an effort to encourage more families and property owners to come forward in the accommodation crisis.

Other measures taken by a special incorporeal Cabinet meeting this afternoon (Fri) include:

A €50m Community Fund to recognise local efforts;

Expansion of rapid-build accommodation and the refurbishment programme;

Maximising places by allowing for dormitory-style accommodation;

A new State-led Vacant Homes Call to the public.

The call for a fresh supply for vacant homes will be led by Local Authorities “to ensure more rapid turnaround of the mobilisation of the offers from the public,” a Government statement said.

Ireland has accommodated up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.

The Government said the current package of measures was designed as a crisis response on a short-term emergency basis.

But it acknowledges that all current space has become maximised, with Ukrainians fearful of sleeping on the streets or in tents.

The latest efforts are to meet current overcrowding as well as those likely to be further displaced by the ongoing conflict.

Ministers agreed that a move from an emergency response to a “more mainstreamed approach” is appropriate in light of the high numbers of people coming here — including those seeking asylum under international protection rules.

It stresses the need to maximise all existing capacity and to bring greater consistency of approach, while ensuring fairness for all those who rely on state supports.

“This includes taking account of the level of income supports being provided by the State in addition to accommodation and access to a range of state services,” a Government statement said.

“This will include moving to a more standard offer of accommodation only.”

This will not affect Ukrainians fleeing war under the temporary provisions and using State income supports to pay for food and day-to-day expenses.

The Government also acknowledged that some communities have welcomed a significant number of arrivals from Ukraine and that the contribution of those places around the country must be recognised.

The Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will now work to develop a €50m programme of supports to ensure that that levels of access to public services and community facilities are maintained and expanded.

The community fund will thus prevent the extra numbers welcomed into places from Donegal to Kerry affecting service levels, such as queuing for GP services.

The Government also agreed to expand and accelerate the refurbishment programme and the rapid-build modular homes programme.

This will include ensuring all available properties, including those with dormitory configuration — such as disused barracks — are reopened to avoid any person being turned away. There will be a “substantial increase” in the number of such units in 2023.

To meet volunteer contributions to the accommodation crisis, the Recognition Payment will be doubled to €800 with effective from December 1.

Work will continue with the Ukrainian community to assess and respond to concerns regarding access to local services, as well as isolation issues.

There are plans for local transport solutions for homes in more rural locations — which could allow more refugees to take up work.

The Government also considered an assessment of future housing needs arising from the population changes arising from the Ukraine crisis.

“In the immediate term, Government remains firmly focused on the day-to-day challenge currently being experienced in sourcing a suitable volume of accommodation to meet the significant number of daily arrivals,” a spokesman said.

There are likely to be “ongoing capacity issues,” but the Cabinet vowed that Ireland stands over its international commitments to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

The country will continue “doing all it can to provide a place of safety to those fleeing this unjust war.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin strongly defended Ireland's stance on the Ukrainian war by insisting the country had accepted more refugees per capita than almost any other European country.

Mr Martin said Ireland was dealing with "an unprecedented" challenge given the scale of the first major war Europe has faced for almost 80 years.

Mr Martin vowed that the Government was doing everything it could to tackle a crisis of unprecedented scale against the background of an already difficult national housing situation.

Ireland is trying to provide shelter for 50,000 plus Ukrainian refugees while the number of international/non-Ukrainian people seeking protection in Ireland has also soared by 400pc.

"It is a very significant challenge - the number of people seeking international protection separate from Ukrainians fleeing war has increased dramatically this year (as well) for a variety of reasons and we are doing further analysis on that," he said.

"The average prior to this year would have been about 3,500. We are now looking at potentially 14,000 in this calendar year seeking international protection."

"We are doing everything we possibly can in terms of procuring accommodation and a range of measures will be dealt with today by the Government following on the Cabinet sub-committee last week across the broad suite of areas that need to be dealt with."

These measures range from the reconfiguration of old buildings, repurposing other structures, securing holiday rental homes, using rapid build modular houses and even, in emergency cases, using accommodation in Defence Force barracks previously reserved for enlisted personnel.

"Ukraine is a very vicious war which is targeting civilians. Europe has to stay united and we have to stay together to ensure that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn't win and that his strategy of weaponising migration, weaponising energy and weaponising food does not succeed,” Mr Martin said.

"We have not experienced this type of situation since World War II on the continent of Europe. We are in a wartime situation and it is having its impact."

"It is stretching and challenging our accommodation (resources) - of that there is no doubt."

The Taoiseach said Ireland had responded very emphatically to the humanitarian crisis.

"Relative to other European colleagues Ireland has responded very strongly and in my view well to the crisis in Ukraine," he said.

"Some 55,000 people have fled Ukraine have now come to Ireland. We would be ahead of most countries in Western Europe in terms of per capita numbers that have come into Ireland. So I think that always needs to be taken on board when we are making any analysis of the wider situation."

But with the fighting intensifying in eastern and southern Ukraine, Mr Martin said Ireland faces future challenges.

"There are significant challenges ahead - of that there is no doubt. We need more capacity. I believe we can create additional capacity although it will remain challenging. We will work with the Ukrainian embassy and community in terms of those issues."